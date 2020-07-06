7 Things to Know About Permanent Makeup

A lot of women these days get excited by the idea of getting permanent makeup done. Each one of them has different reasons for it. Some like the convenience that permanent makeup brings to their life, of not going to salons regularly and not wasting time over it every morning. For others, this is the best option that they have to make their features look good after an accident or skin disease.

While the concept of permanent makeup is quite famous now all over the world, not many women are actually aware of all the facets of it. Before one goes for something like this, it is important to be well informed about the procedures. Here are some things that everyone must know about permanent makeup.

1. Cost

Permanent makeup procedures are expensive. Whether you are going in for tattooed eyebrows or for other kinds of procedures for your lips or eyes, it will surely cost you a bomb. It is important for you to understand whether or not it is the right step for you, based on your finances.

2. Reason

Say, you have the money for the procedure. But what’s your reason for it? Is it because you are sick of visiting the salon every now and then, or is it because you are allergic to regular makeup products? Is the reason really strong enough for you to take such a big step? In most cases, it’s not. Unless of course that’s the only solution left after an accident has ruined your features and the permanent makeup will be like your saving grace.

3. Readiness

Let’s assume you have the money as well as a valid reason to go in for permanent makeup. But is your skin ready to handle something like this? You need to take an opinion from an expert who can analyze your skin and tell you whether or not the treatment is good for you. If your skin is losing elasticity or is allergic to some kind of pressure, then chances are that the permanent makeup procedure will damage your skin further rather than doing any good. So it’s crucial to get an expert opinion first.

4. Safety

If everything goes well so far, then it’s important to find the right kind of clinic for yourself. The person doing the procedure has to be skilled in this area, and should be able to give you proper consultation before and after the procedure. Don’t go to a non-trustworthy clinic or person just to save some money. Instead, go to a reputed clinic where only expert people handle your permanent makeup procedures and advise you well.

5. Maintenance

Depending on the kind of permanent makeup procedure you go for, you will have to take care of yourself well. For instance, when some people get permanent eyeliners made, some kind of lenses or eye shadows or eye drops may hurt their eyes. Same goes for treatments with the lips where certain lip balms may not suit you. So it is important for you to have good follow-up care after the procedure and maintain your results well, as per the advise of an expert.

6. Risk

There is always a risk that the procedure might go wrong. If the person is not skilled, they might stretch a line extra or at the wrong place. That might affect your skin, and may cause damage to your eyesight. Depending on the kind of procedure you go for, there are a lot of risks and side effects, which sometimes include blisters, rashes and scars. Some of these things might be permanent, and may stay with you for life, bothering you everyday.

7. Permanency

Once done, you can’t change it. Once you have opted for an eyeliner of a particular color on your eyes, then you can’t change it again and again. There are treatments and procedures to get rid of tattoos, but doing so repeatedly will only damage your skin further. So before you go in for something like permanent makeup, you need to be mentally prepared to face the results for life, whether good or bad. Not going in for permanent makeup, however, gives you the liberty to try out new things everyday as per your moods and changing tastes and preferences.

There is no correct answer to whether or not one should go in for permanent makeup. It totally depends on why a person wants to go for it. However, most skin and health experts advise that it’s safer to avoid such procedures, as they may sometimes interfere with the skin’s natural growth and development.