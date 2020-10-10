5 Steps To Apply Party Makeup When You Are In A Rush

There are times when we need to rush for a party, and not just get ready but look gorgeous too. We too wish to look like a celebrity. Why not grab a few key elements from the stars who walk down the red carpet all week and acquire that stunning look while saving time too?

Here are 5 steps to follow when you want to apply party makeup especially when in a rush.

Step 1

Apply a light moisturizer to your face and neck, neatly with your fingers. Follow it up with a light concealer that is one shade lighter than your skin. Use your finger or a small brush to dab it nicely around your eye portion. This will not only help in hiding your exhaustion, dark circles but it will give you a nice smooth look. Follow it with a foundation, on your face, neck and on your cleavage.

Step 2

Simply apply a quick dash of bronzer to your face and acquire that glistening look as that of super model Bar Refaeli.

Step 3

Gwyneth Paltrow’s pink pouted lips are just absolutely mind blowing. So, why not try the pink shade that is an evergreen color. It gives you a natural look. Remember if you choose a great lipstick color, you really do not need anything extra.

Step 4

Your eyes speak, so why not beautify your lashes, just like Keira Knightley? You can beautify your lashes by using an eye lash curler to make your eyes look bigger, beautiful. It will help you to not look sleep deprived. End this step with a dash of mascara on both the lids. Please note, one should never use a mascara before curling. You can apply eye pencil on the lower eyelids to make them look brighter.

Step 5

Lastly, you can quickly apply a little gloss on your lips. Gloss will add a charisma to your personality. Style your hair and you are all set to go! Do not forget to wear your best perfume and carry your handbag. You will ROCK!