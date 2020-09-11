Check Out These 5 Makeup Secrets To Look Young

In our quest to look young, we often resort to surgery, invasive and other medical procedures. What we forget to realize is, the secret to looking young also lies in using makeup in the right way.

Read these top 5 makeup secrets to look young.

Tip 1: Use less and light powder

This makeup secret is easy to follow, and we love makeup tips that are easy, don’t we friends? For starters, a heavy powder base may give your skin a dull look. Secondly, darker powders make the skin look as if it has aged. For best results in using makeup, use a light or even a shimmery powder base to make your skin radiate the youthfulness inside you.

Tip 2: Use hydrating bases for your makeup foundation

While we talk about foundation, we come to our second makeup secret to look young. As the years go by, our skin takes a beating and tends to get dry. The trick is to use products that are hydrating and pumped with moisture as your base or foundation.

Dull matte makeup products or makeup products with a petroleum jelly base can be very dehydrating on your skin. Our makeup secret to look young is all about using a foundation that has nourishing and moisturizing elements that help you to carry off the youthful look you’ve always wanted.

Tip 3: Have well defined eyebrows

Unkempt eyebrows can instantly add a few years to a woman’s look. If you have been neglecting your eyebrows, its time you listen to this makeup secret to look young and bring youth back on your face. Don’t go on a plucking rampage, however let your brows grow and then get them into shape by a professional at the salon.

Keep them thin and well managed. Here’s one more tip to add to this makeup secret to look young. Define your eyebrows with a thin pencil. It will do wonders to add definition to your eyebrows and even make you look young.

Tip 4: Use concealer at the right places

Using the concealer to look young can be very, very tricky. Let’s unfold this makeup secret to look young. Take a look in the mirror and identify your problem areas like patches of skin below the eyes, the area just above the cheek bones, below the nose and on the sides of your chin.

Use a thin brush and apply tiny dots of concealer around the area and gently dab them with a soft cloth to evenly spread the concealer. The important thing to remember in your quest to look young is that your concealer can be your best friend, and your worst enemy. Don’t overuse it but use it only on the problem areas on your face to look young.

Tip 5: Perform a daily cleansing routine

This makeup secret to look young needs less than 5 minutes of your time before you sleep. All you need is a good face wash, preferably one which is loaded with vitamins, a soft cloth to remove makeup and a good quality moisturizer.

All you need to do is first wipe off the makeup, dirt and residue from your facial skin that has accumulated throughout the day. The next step is to cleanse your skin pores with the face wash and lukewarm water. Dry your skin and apply a small quantity of moisturizer and let your skin rejuvenate throughout the night.