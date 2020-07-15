Katie Holmes Instagram Post Hint She Is Getting Married In Order To Change Suri Cruise’s Last Name?

Is Katie Holmes tying the knot for the second time? A very coy Instagram post and a recent article in tabloid have people wondering if the actress is walking down the aisle again.

According to New Idea, Katie Holmes has been looking for ways to change her daughter, Suri Cruise’s, last name. Apparently, Suri, whom Holmes shares with Tom Cruise, can’t change her name until she’s 21-years-old. A supposed insider claims Suri is still determined to go through with this process.

“Katie’s dad is looking at what can be done, but it’ll be like a poking a bear. It’s been since Suri was 12 that she’s wanted this, mostly out as a gesture to her mom. They can’t ignore this forever,” the so-called insider states.

The magazine goes on to say Holmes may have found a way around this. Last week, Holmes shared a photo on her Instagram page which shows her wearing what appears to be a white wedding gown while sitting on a dock, leading to the speculation that the Dawson’s Creek star is getting remarried.

So is the actress getting remarried? The answer is no. The picture the tabloid was referring too was a promotional photo for a clothing line Holmes was modeling for. Gossip Cop also double-checked with Holmes’ rep, who confirmed the story wasn’t true.

Also, the notion the actress would remarry just to change her daughter’s last name is also ridiculous. If that was the case, why didn’t she just marry Jamie Foxx, whom she dated for nearly seven years?

New Idea has once again taken an “idea” about Holmes and run with it, which has led the tabloid to be busted by us several times in the past. Most recently, we debunked the unreliable tabloid for claiming Katie Holmes was going to medical school.

The magazine purported the actress was going to resume her original goals to study to please her father. A spokesperson for the actress denied the story. Plus, Holmes has a project in post-production, so it wouldn’t make sense for Holmes to start school right now.

Last November, we exposed the outlet for alleging Katie Holmes was permanently moving to Australia. The magazine contended the actress was going to officially relocate to the “land down under” after seeing how actor, Chris Hemsworth, and his wife raised their children out there.

The story was far from true. Holmes was only in Australia to help raise funds for the Ronald McDonald House, which provides money and resources for sick children and their families, not to look for a place to live.