How To Get Rid Of Pimple Scars?

Although pimples and acne are a temporary problem, the scarring that happens due to breakouts could be permanent. These scars can cause a lot of physical and emotional distress and determining the most suitable way to get rid of these marks can be a daunting task.

Pimples are many times inevitable. However, this is not necessarily the case with scars which they leave behind.

Listed below are some of the vital and must-do practices that can ensure that acne or pimples leave no scars behind when they go. Following are certain simple yet effective practices that will help you get rid of pimple scars.

These practices will ensure that you have healthier and younger looking skin.

1. Treat acne or pimple quickly

Preventing acne in the first place is the best way to stop scars from appearing. Maintaining personal hygiene and treating pimples in the initial phase prevents aggravation of the condition.

One quick tip to deal with pimples is to apply clay masks directly on the pimple to pull out excess oil and impurities. Alcohol dries skin completely and causes blemishes. Hence, it is best to avoid alcohol.

2. Be hygienic

Never pick, pop or squeeze pimples. Squeezing pushes debris deeper into the skin and worsens the infection. Popping delays healing time and can result in permanent scarring. Picking causes inflammation and causes damage to skin tissues.

Such activities, when done especially in a less sterile environment, make pimples vulnerable to infection. Follow suitable cleansing instructions and drink lots of water to keep your skin hydrated and to flush out toxins from your body.

3. Visit a dermatologist

In more severe conditions, where you experience cysts and bigger breakouts, visit your dermatologist since they are likely to destroy your skin tissue causing permanent scars.

When pimples go, they are most likely to cause skin redness where they initially appeared. These marks usually disappear in a year. When they continue to stay, you might want to treat those scars if they are bothersome.

Acne scars are treated by laser techniques or other cosmetic procedures by medical professionals. Similarly, certain home remedies help to minimize visibility.