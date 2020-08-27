How To Do A Pedicure At Home?

A pedicure is one of those many luxuries that women get to enjoy. However, a perfect pedicure may sound elusive. Are you in search of a perfect pedicure? If yes, then the secrets of a perfect pedicure are to be revealed to you.

You may visit innumerable salons and spas in search of the perfect pedicure. But let’s face one fact- no one will take better care of your feet than you yourself. Thus, if you want the perfect pedicure, make sure you take out some time for yourself and indulge in this luxury.

Here’s a list of all possible things you may need. Firstly, you must have a tub or a basin of warm water. Make sure the water is not too hot for touch and just to check, dip in a toe to test the heat. Next in line would be aromatic oil, especially the one that you like.

The reason for this is that the purpose of a pedicure is to take care of your feet and ease you physically by killing stress and fatigue and that is just what two drops of aromatic oil in the water would do.

Epsom salts make the dead skin come out effortlessly by making your skin go soft and thus, they are a must. Nail tools such as dead skin remover, nail clipper, nail file, foot file, nail buffer and lots of cotton wool should be there. Make sure you have something to wash, scrub, exfoliate and moisturize your feet with.

A soft towel, a big one at that, would come handy. For your nail paint, make sure you have the foam toe separator, your choice of nail color, nail varnish and a sunblock overcoat. And last but not the least, your favorite pair of flip-flops.

After you have tested the water in the tub and added your favorite aromatic oil in it, add some Epsom salts and soak your feet in the tub for about five minutes. The next step is to take your feet out, dry them and observe the skin next to your nails.

Take the dead skin remover and work your way out of the dry and dead skin near the nails. Next step is to clip your nails proportionately according to the shape you want it to be. File your nails to smoothen out edges that may seem sharp.

Now feel your foot and identify areas that may be rough and work the foot file over those areas. Finally, wash your feet, exfoliate it with a foot scrub and finish the process by drying it out with a towel and applying foot cream.

While you are still admiring your soft and tweaking clean feet, your nails call for your attention. The step one here is to buff your nails and then apply a coat of nail varnish. Choose your shades very carefully and remember that light shades help your nails better.

After applying a coat of nail color in long strokes from the bottom to the top, allow the coat to dry and apply a coat of nail protection, especially something with SPF in it. This will prevent the nail color from peeling off.

Now that you know the secret to the perfect pedicure, you can hold back on all the money you spend. You can show off your feet by choosing to don some of the most amazing barefoot shoes. Gone are the days when perfect beauty tips were secrets of the experts. With a little effort, you can show them all just how it is done.