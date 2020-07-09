4 Homemade Face Packs for Tanned Skin

In spite of our efforts to keep our faces and the rest of the body covered when we go out in the sun, we inadvertently get exposed to the harsh sunlight. There are times when we go for a surprise swim and not think about carrying sunscreen lotion or when we walk a lot in the sun and are just too lazy to wear a hat or apply lotions every twenty minutes. The result of all this is that you get tanned.

Although a tanned look is desirable, it isn’t all great looking when it is uneven. It also looks a little strange when your face is of a different shade than the rest of your body. Here are some homemade face packs for tanned skin that you help you have a face that is similar in shade to the rest of your body.

1. Yogurt and lime

Take some yogurt and add a few drops of lime to it. Make a good paste out of it and apply it on your face. You can either leave it for a long time or you can massage your face for a few minutes after you have applied it. The lime juice acts as bleach and yogurt moisturizes and soothes your skin. Follow this for a few days and you will start seeing results. After a week or two you will not only get back your original color but you will also have a soft and smooth skin.

2. Lime, turmeric and water

Make a paste with lime juice, turmeric and water and apply it on your face for a few minutes. Make sure you do not leave it for long as the turmeric can leave a yellow tint on your skin. Lime and turmeric work together to give a bleaching effect. Turmeric is also an anti-bacterial agent and is good for your skin. Wear a moisturizer after you use this mixture on your skin.

3. Papaya and honey

You can either make the papaya into a pulp or put it in a blender and juice it. Mix this with honey and apply it on your skin. This can be a little sticky at first, but you will soon get used to it. You can either leave it overnight or wash it after you had kept it on for a couple of hours. This pack not only helps in removing the tan but also makes your skin soft and shiny.

4. Aloe Vera

The fresher the Aloe Vera the better it is for your skin. Aloe Vera has so many medical properties and is good for your skin too. If you have an Aloe Vera plant in your house, you can cut open the leaves and take the gel that comes out and put it on your face. This gel acts as a cooling agent for burnt skin as well as gets rid of the tan on your skin.

Most of these home remedies take a while to work on your skin. Do not expect results in a day. You need to continue applying these facial masks at least for 3-4 days to see results.