How Does Aromatherapy Help To Enhance Your Beauty?

History has immortalized Cleopatra for her beauty. It is rumored that Cleopatra’s beauty secret was aromatherapy. Aromatherapy is a fine art and science of oil extraction, in pure form from plant compounds. Aromatherapy helps to enhance the beauty of the skin, hair, body and mind. Find out how.

1. Weight reduction

One of the key factors that affect the beauty of a person is being overweight. Aromatherapy, with the help of essential oils, is a forerunner when it comes to helping overweight people to reduce weight.

This is especially helpful when people start reducing weight and start experiencing withdrawal symptoms. A mix of orange, rosemary and grapefruit helps to loosen up and control the cravings that make it difficult for obese people to lose those extra pounds.

2. Hair treatment

Rinsing your hair with water that has a few drops of rosemary or chamomile will condition your hair mildly. Tea tree oil is an excellent hair astringent that helps in gently cleaning the scalp of dandruff and lice. Mix 2 drops of bay, cedarwood, grapefruit, lavender, lemon, rosemary, roman chamomile and 20 ml of jojoba oil.

Apply it to the scalp and avoid hair loss. Wrap your hair with a shower cap and keep it for at least 3-4 hours and then wash with a gentle natural shampoo. Bay and lavender oil helps to boost the overall growth of your hair.

3. Body treatment

To reduce cellulite, add lemon oil to your moisturizer or to jojoba oil. Marks and scars on the body as well as on the face can be reduced by using patchouli oil. Bodyache and headaches can be cured by adding essential oils to bath or having a massage with essential oils.

Adding clove, peppermint and eucalyptus oil helps to relieve all aches and pains. Massaging a pulled muscle with 2 drops of wintergreen oil in coconut oil helps to reduce the swelling and its analgesic properties help to stop the pain.

4. Face and skin treatment

A face massage of apricot and avocado or jojoba oil helps normal or sensitive skin to get the glow. Neroli and rose oil can treat dry or mature skin to give a smooth and young face. If troubled by acne, you can use the mix of bergamot and lemon oil to reduce them considerably.

They can also be used on oily skin to cleanse the extra oil off the face. Carrot oil in vegetable oil can be used for under eye darkness and for radiant face.

After reading this piece, don’t you think aromatherapy seems like a magic potion that can do wonders? If you think so, do let us know.