Home Spa – 10 Ways To Create A Spa Day In Your Own Home

If you fancy some pampering but don’t want to splash out on expensive treatments, check out these 10 at-home spa treatments perfect for staying in and relaxing.

1. Rejuvenating Body Scrub

Regular exfoliation is important for removing dead cells which can accumulate on the skin’s surface, leading to dull, dry skin. For a nourishing body scrub, mix together some brown sugar and olive oil, using roughly double the amount of brown sugar as oil.

You can also add in some manuka honey, which is beneficial for both dry and acne-prone skin types, and some lemon or orange essential oil for an uplifting scent. Use the scrub in the shower, rubbing in circular motions over the body and paying attention to rough spots such as the elbows.

2. Refreshing Foot Mask

Our feet are often neglected, but they deserve a treat from time to time, particularly after a long run or training session. For an invigorating treat for your feet, mix together equal quantities of oatmeal, corn meal, sea salt and olive oil.

Add a few tbsps of aloe vera gel to get a mask-like consistency then add a few drops of refreshing peppermint oil. Apply to feet and massage in. Leave for a few minutes then wash off.

3. Steam Facial

Steaming your face is a good way to cleanse your pores, helping to promote clear and glowing skin.

For a steam treatment at home, fill a bowl with boiled water and leave to cool slightly so that it is not hot enough to burn your skin. Add a couple of drops of essential oils, such as tea tree oil for acne-prone skin, lavender oil for oily skin or rose absolute oil for dry skin.

Steam your face for a few minutes by leaning over the bowl with a towel covering your head to trap the steam. You can follow a steam treatment with a purifying clay mask or simply some toner and moisturiser.

4. Softening Hand Treatment

For a softening treat for your hands, try using a moisturizing scrub made from 1tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp sugar and a teaspoon of almond or grapeseed oil.

Scoop some of the mixture on to your hands then massage in circular motions all over. After a few minutes, rinse of the mixture with warm water until most of the oil has been washed off, then pat dry. Finish with a moisturizing hand cream or lotion.

5. Deep Conditioning Hair Treatment

You don’t need to splash out to get perfect lustrous, shiny locks. For a natural conditioning treatment, try mashing up an avocado and applying directly to your hair for a shot of moisture and nourishment. Alternatively, for a protein-rich treatment, apply a beaten egg to hair, leave for 10 minutes, then rinse off with cool water.

6. Milk Bath

Take a leaf out of Cleopatra’s book and relax in a cleansing and nourishing milk bath. The lactic acid in milk will soften your skin, and milk baths can also be soothing for those with eczema or psoriasis.

Add a few cups of whole milk or some milk powder to your bathwater, mix in some essential oils and honey (optional) then float rose petals on top for a luxurious and indulgent treat.

7. Aromatherapy Shower

While baths are perfect for relaxing, if you don’t have access to one or aren’t much of a bath person, you can still create a spa-like experience for your shower.

Choose a relaxing essential oil such as lavender or an uplifting oil such as neroli and add a few drops to a damp flannel or sponge. Place this on the floor in front of you as you shower to allow the steam to release the scents.

8. Skin Brightener

Papaya and pineapple are great natural exfoliators and skin brighteners due to the alpha hydroxy acids they contain. To tighten and brighten your skin, blend some papaya with yogurt and honey and apply as a face mask. Leave on for 10 minutes then rinse off.

Alternatively, pour some pineapple juice into ice trays and leave in your freezer overnight. Once frozen, pass the pineapple ice cubes over your skin and leave for five minutes before rinsing.

9. Soothing Eye Treatment

If you have puffy, dry or irritated eyes, try a homemade remedy to soothe and refresh. Cool chamomile tea bags and cucumber are good traditional remedies to cool and soothe the eye area, while cool potato slices are also good for puffy eyes.

Light some candles, put on some relaxing music and lie back with the tea bags, cucumber or potato slices covering your eyes for 10 minutes for a soothing and relaxing treat.

10. Purifying Facial

For the ultimate at-home facial, begin by cleansing and lightly exfoliating your skin using oatmeal and water. Follow this up with a soothing, moisturizing or cleansing mask made by natural ingredients such as yoghurt, avocado, strawberries or honey.

Finally, pamper yourself with a DIY facial massage using a natural oil such as jojoba, grapeseed or almond oil. Apply the oil to your hands then massage your face using gentle upward circular motions. This will help to nourish the skin and boost circulation, giving a vibrant and soft complexion.