5 Steps To Follow While Blow Drying Your Hair

“Eliza, can you give me lessons on how to blow dry hair? You’ve been working in a salon since quite some time. I’m sure you know the ropes and tricks required to blow dry hair perfectly”, said Jasmine. “Oh sure, to learn how to blow dry hair is an art that you must master”, replied Eliza.

Step 1: Prepare your freshly washed hair

The first step to follow when you want to blow dry your hair is to wash your hair freshly, followed by towel drying or air drying them. Make sure your hair’s neither dripping wet nor too dry.

If your hair is too think or too thin, make sure you grease it with sprays and hair strengtheners of your choice”, stated Eliza. Friends, this is the perfect way to start learning how to blow dry hair.

Step 2: Part your hair

“Whether your hair is long or short, thick or thin, you will have to part your hair to be able to blow dry them with ease”, explained Eliza, demonstrating the method for Jasmine, helping her know how to blow dry hair with finesse. “Pin up your hair in 4-5 sections with clips or buckles”, she added.

Step 3: Blow dry the roots

“In order to know how to blow dry hair to give you the look of a diva, start running your dryer close to scalp and roots. Most people make the mistake of starting to blow dry their hair directly from the ends. Moisture can remain untapped if you don’t begin blow drying from the roots”, advised Eliza.

Step 4: Blow dry alongside the brush

“How to blow dry hair once the roots are done?”, inquired Jasmine. “Once your roots are done, run the nozzle of your blow dryer alongside your hair brush in the direction you want to shape it”, said Eliza. “Hmmm, I might need someone’s help to try out this technique to learn how to blow dry hair”, said Jasmine.

Step 5: Polish off with a hair spray

“Your journey of learning how to blow dry hair is not complete until you know how to polish off your look with a fine hair spray or a hair serum”, said Eliza. “That’s true. Hair refuses to stay in place until you’ve given it that last spray. This will help you to keep your hair in place at least for a few hours?”, agreed Jasmine.