5 Things To Keep In Mind Before Coloring Your Hair

Many a times, women get their hair colored, only to regret later. Once you color your hair, it takes weeks for the color to fade. Hence, you should be very careful when you are picking the color for your hair.

Here are 5 steps that you should undertake before coloring your hair.

1. Study your hair

Study your hair carefully, in terms of the condition it is in. Are you suffering from extreme hair loss or any extreme hair problem? If yes, then may be this is not the right time to color your hair. If the color damages your hair, it will lead to more loss. Treat your hair first, only then think about coloring it.

2. Use a trusted product

Many women purchase a hair coloring product looking at its low price and tend to overlook its quality quotient. For God’s sake, it’s your hair we are talking about! Don’t settle for any thing less than what you deserve.

Hair coloring is not really good for your hair. However, good companies use certain chemicals that cut down the harmful effects of a hair color. So always use a trusted hair coloring product to color your hair.

3. Don’t go for extreme changes

By extreme changes, we mean giving a totally different color to your hair. To illustrate, if you have black hair, you should not go for blonde or reds! Hair colors contain high amount of chemicals and, sometimes, bleach.

If you go for extreme colors, you may just end up discoloring your hair. To be on a safer side, settle for colors that are not more than two shades lighter or darker than your original hair color.

4. Do a sample test

Instead of directly targeting all your hair and then making a mistake, first try using the color only on a few strands of your hair. You will be able to find out if the color you picked really suits you, and also if your hair is able to react well to the hair product. It will also help to find out if your skin is allergic to the color you are using.

5. Ask an expert to do it for you

Experts exactly know how they’re supposed to mix the hair color and in the exact proportion. Often we can make mistakes while doing so. Is it really worth the risk? It is always better to play safe when it comes to coloring your hair. So ask an expert to color your hair for you, instead of doing it by yourself.

Remember, you don’t necessarily have to color your hair just because everybody is doing it. There is nothing bad in going au naturel. But, in case you wish to color your hair, you must follow these simple steps so that you don’t go wrong.