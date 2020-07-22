Find Out What To Do If You Suffer From Hair Loss

Every time I called my friend Mandy, 28, out for a coffee, she always gave an excuse that she had an appointment with the dermatologist. I was flustered. Why would she go there every single time? Maybe she was doing it to avoid me. I had to find out somehow. I finally grabbed her one weekend and sat her down. That’s when all the beans poured out – she was extremely embarrassed to come out with me because she was undergoing hair loss.

I realized how bothersome it was for her because she was in tears. I decided to help her out. For a period of eight months, we toured dermatologists, looked up for hair loss treatments on the internet and scouted around for advice from friends and family who had suffered from a similar problem. If you have been suffering from hair loss, take my advice and look no further.

Traditional medicines

Dr. Preston, Mandy’s dermatologist, first suggested a few conventional medicines to her. These would typically slow down the development of baldness. There’s Minoxidil (available under the brand name of Rogaine) which is available without a prescription. Another one is Finasteride, which is available only with a prescription (it’s for men – just in case you have an uncle who’s looking for help!). A two percent concentration of Minoxidil solution applied twice a day can increase hair growth in a moderate range. But Mandy decided against this. After reading the ingredients, she figured that she could be potentially allergic to one of the medicines. And she decided against it.

Alternative Remedies

Have you even thought about pursuing alternative medicine and heal yourself through natural elements? Well, if you always have, now’s your time to do so. On Dr. Preston’s recommendation, Mandy signed up for a yoga and meditation class which helped her to calm down and keep her stress levels in control. I was pissed off – Mandy never agreed when I asked her to join me for yoga months back – she thought it was slow and boring- but look at her now!

She had now ended up liking the peacefulness of yoga so much that she wishes she would have started much earlier. But here’s the catch: If you are suffering from excessive hair loss and you freak out because of that, your hair will react to your worry levels even more.

Healthy protein rich diet

One day Mandy ended up talking to her yoga teacher about why she had joined yoga in the first place. And we got a great remedial insight from her. She asked Mandy to include protein rich food in her diet – fish, eggs, wheat and so on. She warned us – diet wasn’t going to miraculously grow follicles on Sheila’s head, but it would surely accelerate the remedial process and aid the measures that were being taken to prevent balding.

Artificial Remedies

In the last week of Mandy’s treatment visit to Dr. Preston, she also asked for some remedies for hair loss for her mother. But Dr. Preston said that her case would be completely different due to her age where hair thinning and loss was but natural. Has something similar been happening to your aunt who you’re very fond of? Then free them of this embarrassment by gifting them a stylish wig of a hair weave.

I must credit Dr. Preston for this suggestion. We liked it so much that we rushed to a local wigmaker in the city to give an order for Mandy’s aunt. The trick here is to choose a wig that is most natural looking. Life is too precious and short to waste over hair loss! Don a wig and walk out in style and confidence.

Cut out the salons

We were disappointed with one thing, though. Mandy had to completely put an end to her passion for fooling around with her hair – tight updos, trying different hair colors, crimping and ironing her hair to the latest hairstyles and much more. If you are suffering from excessive hair loss, it is common sense to avoid overusing hair dyes, chemical treatments and frequent blow dry. It’s an absolute no-no to constantly change hair styles that require a lot of brushing, pulling and twisting of hair.

Regular conditioning

One day I was staying the night over at Mandy’s place. I used her washroom the next day and I noticed that on her cosmetics rack, there was no sign of any conditioner. Nor did her shampoo have a 2-in-1 conditioning attribute.

The minute I came out of my bath, I yelled at her and I ordered her around to get a conditioner at once. Conditioning your hair each time after you shampoo is critical as it brings back moisture to your hair. I hope you haven’t been undergoing hair loss treatments without using a basic conditioner! It’s like constantly guzzling ice cream shakes even when you have a cough and then taking antibiotic over it!

Hair transplant

If you too are suffering from hair loss and balding problems, then I’m very sure you would have already surfed the internet for solutions. My tip – Be careful when you read ‘hair replacement’ or ‘hair transplantation’ as a treatment.

It’s an extremely expensive invasive medical procedure which you must undertake only if you are in dire need or if you have the monies! Extreme caution and expert help must be exercised to even consider this option. Dr. Preston was laughing away when we talked about this at her clinic. She said out of every 100 patients that come for an inquiry regarding hair transplant, only 2 or 3 actually go ahead with it.

Panic not!

Ultimately, after eight months of haggling and hassling over hair loss, we figured out that Mandy’s hair loss was temporary in nature because she had just come out of pregnancy. That’s the first rule of hair loss. Don’t panic if you lose more hair than usual. It can happen temporarily due to an illness, hormonal changes in women and pregnancy.

Are you getting one blow or the other by your hair loss, even after a month’s treatment? Is your hair brush replete with a bush of hair every time you run it through your head, even after having popped two strips of pills? Patience is the key here, ladies! One thing I completely admired in Mandy was the kind of patience she had.

It may take more than 32 weeks for the effect of any medicine to show up. Because hair loss doesn’t have set and prescribed medicines, it really depends on the topicality of the body of each person and the hope that they can deal with balding or hair thinning.