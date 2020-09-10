8 Tips For Growing Long Hair

Are you tired of that short pixie hair cut you have? Or want to get rid of the bob cut that your mother told you to get? There could be two dilemmas that you are facing: 1. You have short hair and want to grow long tresses or 2. You have shoulder length hair but yearn for much longer waist length hair. If so, then you have come to the right place, for we are going to give you a few tips on how to grow long hair.

1. Get that trim

Have you been avoiding going to the parlor just because you want long hair and hence don’t want to cut them? Well, you’re wrong dear because the more you get your hair trimmed the better it is. Trimming helps you to get rid of those split ends and damaged hair at the end. So this will help your hair grow faster.

2. Apply olive oil

A home remedy that you could use for growing long hair would be to apply and massage your scalp and hair with some olive oil. The amount of olive oil you take will vary according to your hair volume and thickness. Leave it overnight by wrapping your head in a towel. Next morning, soak a towel into hot water and squeeze out the excessive water. Then wrap the towel around your head and hair. You should repeat this procedure a few times and then wash your hair. Do this at least once a week.

3. Rub Aloe Vera

If you want thick and long hair, then you can start rubbing the pulp of a fresh Aloe Vera leaf on your scalp and hair. Keep this on for one hour and then wash your hair. Herbal treatments are the best for growing long, thick hair.

4. Have a healthy lifestyle

Just as proteins and nutrients are essential for your body’s normal and healthy growth, they are also required to have long and thick hair. A healthy diet that is full of proteins, vitamins and nutrients is very important for you. You must drink adequate amount of water daily and also follow a regular exercise regime. If your body is healthy, then chances are your hair will also be healthy.

5. Avoid harsh chemicals/colors

You should also not go for coloring your hair as harmful chemicals may spoil your hair. But if you do want to color your hair then it’s advisable to use ammonia free or non-peroxide colors. Even if you use hair colors that have lesser peroxide, ultimately it will damage your hair and it will be much more difficult for you to manage your long hair in the future. So, avoid them as much as possible.

6. Don’t tie your hair tight

Tying your hair too tightly makes them stretch badly from the roots which could lead to hair loss and breakage. That is certainly not what you want if you wish to have long hair. It’s better not to have tight braids or coils for your hair.

7. Protect your hair from the sun

Everyone does go out into the sun, so it’s practically impossible to stay inside and protect your hair from the sun. What we mean is to use proper precaution before going out in the sun. Use a product that provides UV protection to your hair from the harmful sunrays. You could also wear a hat or a scarf.

8. Don’t use heating appliances/don’t brush too often

You should never use heating appliances such as flat irons or curling irons or rollers and don’t even blow dry your hair as any type of heat will cause damage to your hair. If you really want to blow dry, then do it for a very less time after your hair dries naturally. You must also remember the fact that your hair need not be brushed 10 times a day. Brushing them once or twice is enough or else it will lead to unnecessary breakage.