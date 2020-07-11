5 Reasons to Use Beer for Great Hair

In spite of making you feel good and quenching your thirst on a hot summer day or letting you have fun with friends on a night out, beer usually gets a bad rep for making you fat and giving you that infamous beer belly. But beer is not all that bad. You do not have to necessarily drink it to feel good. You can actually use beer to wash or rinse your hair to make it look great.

True, it does not smell all that great and people might mistake you for having had a few beers, but the smell is nothing compared to all the awesomeness that beer can do to your hair. Women have been using this rinse for centuries and celebrities like Catherine Zeta Jones swear by the beer for their shiny and healthy mane. Here are some reasons you should use beer to get great hair.

1. It makes your hair healthy

Beer is made from barley and in spite of the fermentation process, a lot of vitamins and nutrients still remain and thus make a beer rinse healthy for your hair. Remember that beer works on hair that has already grown, so do not expect new growth. It just makes your existing mane fuller and healthier.

2. It makes your hair soft

The alcohol content in the beer removes all the dirt in your hair and also helps remove the frizz and the knots, thus making your hair soft and frizz free. It also acts as a great conditioner making your hair soft and flowing.

3. It repairs dried and damaged hair

The proteins found in the beer help repair dry and damaged hair. Keep washing your hair with beer to make it look healthy and luscious. It is also a good choice to repair split ends. But remember, split ends have other reasons too. So, hydrate and eat well to prevent split ends from appearing on your hair.

4. It helps remove chemical buildup in your hair

When you use shampoos and conditioner every day, there is a chemical residue that is left behind and it builds up after a while. Make a beer and apple cider vinegar mix and rinse your hair with it to get rid of the chemical build up on your scalp and your hair.

5. It works as a scalp cleanser

Add some beer to your scalp and let it sit there for a few hours before you wash off your hair. The beer cleanses the scalp and removes dandruff and other dirt from the scalp. A healthy scalp is needed for healthy hair growth. When you leave it on the scalp and wash it later, you also get rid of the smell of beer. Leaving it on and washing it rather than washing your hair with beer helps your scalp stay clean and promotes hair growth by clearing up the pores on your scalp.

Instead of pouring chilled beer on your head and giving yourself a shock in the shower, try a rinse with some lukewarm beer. If you are leaving it on, massage your hair gently so it seeps through everywhere.