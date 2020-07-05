5 Home Remedies for Gray Hair

Grey hair is an inevitable milestone but premature graying has been identified as one of the important factors of worry and concern in the society today. There may be a number of reasons that contribute to premature grays including diet, lifestyle and genes. But, whatever be the contributing element; avoiding or finding a solution for grey hair is what every individual wants. While the market is inundated with a number of chemical laden solutions that may or may not show effective results; it is quite a risk to treat your hair to chemicals. Here are some tried and tested home remedies for grey hair that are not just effective but also safe.

1. Indian gooseberry

Indian gooseberry is a very versatile type of berry that serves several medicinal purposes. It is a repository of vitamin C and anti-oxidants and can help you with a number of hair problems including graying and hair loss. Besides eating the fruit, its pulp can be applied to hair for additional benefits. Boil dried gooseberry pieces in coconut oil until it becomes charred. Allow the mixture to cool and transfer to another container. Apply this oil on the scalp and hair at least twice a week and rinse off.

2. Rosemary and sage

Both rosemary and sage are not just culinary secrets to the best dishes around the world but are also excellent hair tonics to healthy hair. Boil half a cup each of rosemary and sage together in water for about 30 minutes. Allow the water to cool and use it periodically to massage your scalp and hair with. This tonic is extremely nutritive to your hair and prevents many hair related issues.

3. Curry leaves

If curry leaves have only been a part of Indian cooking largely, here are other proven benefits of these greens. Curry leaves must be boiled in coconut oil until it turns dark. Thereafter, cool the oil and massage it into your scalp and hair for magical results. Also curry leaves can be used with curd and butter milk for better benefits to hair and graying problems.

4. Blackstrap molasses

Blackstrap molasses is rich in copper that promotes production of hair pigment. It has been proven to prevent premature graying of hair and also covering grays effectively and naturally. Other trace minerals such as iron, selenium and magnesium can also be found in blackstrap molasses that are healthy components for your body.

5. Onion juice and lemon juice

Together, onion juice and lemon juice represent a very potent combination for preventing grey hair and reversing the ones that have already sprouted. For a long time and much before hair dyes were invented; people used to rub onions on their scalps to treat grey hair. This is because onions were abundant in the catalase enzyme that neutralizes hydrogen peroxide and covers grey hair.