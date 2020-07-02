How Does Your Perfume Work With Your Personality Dressing Style?

The fragrance you wear tells a story. It tells your story, or at least a part of your story. Scent is an invisible communicator of who you are. Think of it as a final accessory that compliments your outfit or your mood and choose your scent or perfume for the day or evening accordingly.

Fragrance and scent are incredibly powerful. Fragrance, emotion and memory are intrinsically linked. When you smell something your brain is recording how you feel so when you experience that smell again, you are transported back to the first time you encountered that smell.

Our sense of smell is the most powerful sense with a direct link to the brain that can transport you back in time. Research suggests that 75% of our emotions are caused by what we smell, and we are 100 times more likely to remember what we smell than what we see or hear.

In this article, we’re going to explore fragrance and scent in light of personality. We’ll look at the history of fragrance, then go onto link scent to the 7 dressing styles, and the 16 Style Types. Come with us on a heady tour into the land of fragrance!

The History of Fragrance

Fragrance has a fascinating history, we have been perfuming ourselves for over 6,000 years. The word perfume is derived from two words, par and fumum, meaning through smoke. Perfume originated in Mesopotamia, where the ancients used to burn fragrant woods to communicate with the gods, but it first became an art form when the Egyptians began blending complex spices, resins and flowers.

Ancient perfumes were oil based. The first time perfume oils were mixed with alcohol to create what we know as modern perfume was in the 14th century in Hungary to create what was known as Hungarian Water. Queen Elisabeth used to drink it and was renowned for her great beauty.

Perfume and fashion first crossed paths when Paul Poiret launched his perfume in the early 1900’s, however it is Coco Chanel that was the trailblazer for bringing perfume and fashion together.

When it comes to perfumes, we are entering into territory of chosen scent. Perfumes are the scents that we specifically decide to be part of our style. As unseen as scent is, it’s a potent piece to add to our style repertoire.

There are many different ingredients in perfumes. The most obvious one is flowers, but the perfumier doesn’t stop there, they also use the whole plant – blossoms, bark, fruit, leaves and roots. Included in many perfumes now are much more from the botanicals – grasses and ferns, mosses, herbs and spices along with synthetic compounds that recreate some of the animal perfumes that are no longer produced. The final scent is one which is layered with many different ingredients and ‘notes’.

Scents are broken up into categories with the four main notes being Floral, Fresh, Woody and Oriental. These are further broken down into more specific fragrances such as citrus, leather, oceanic, and powdery amongst others.

You can see in the Fragrance Wheel, which was developed by world-renowned fragrance expert Michael Edwards, how these different fragrance notes fit together. It’s based on olfactory perception and shows the relationships between the different scent notes.

How Does Your Perfume Work With Your Personality Dressing Style?

What makes you choose a perfume?

Do you just love how it smells on you? Is it an association with someone or a certain time in your life? Is it the name and what it evokes in you (and we know an iNtuitive who wears Intuition because of the name, not the smell!). Or is it the beauty of the bottle that attracted you to it? Do you wear it because your significant other likes it on you?

As we’ve discussed in previous blog posts on Choosing a Leopard Print that reflects your personality, and along with the Little Black Dress and the shoes you might choose to wear are all related to who you are on the inside and how you want to express that on the outside through your image and style.

Scent selection is another aspect of this external expression of who you are. Following a stimulating conversation with Samantha Taylor of The Powder Room, an Australian expert in fragrance, we’ve put together a guide on the kinds of perfumes you might choose based on your dressing style and psychological type.

Each of us will have preferences for a few of the dressing styles while others will feel totally foreign, in that “I don’t go there” way. You may also find that you use different dressing styles, or combinations of them for different aspects of your life – such as your work world, or your social life, being very different in how you express yourself through your clothing and image.

You may find that you are drawn to more than one of the different scent categories that have been selected for each dressing style, as you may want to wear a very different fragrance to work than the one you wear on date night!

Classic

The classic dressing style is epitomised by the business and corporate world. It’s clean, structured, uncluttered and always appropriate. It exudes power and professionalism with its crisp button-up shirts and blazers.

Fresh Floral, Aldehyde. These clean fragrant notes give the impression of fresh breezes and quiet classic glamour. Florals transform into soft bouquets in fragrant notes of jasmine, rose, iris and lily of the valley. Transitioning easily from day to evening, scent here may be a signature fragrance that is understated and timeless that you dab behind your ears and may carry a small bottle in your bag for a spritz in the afternoon.

Example fragrances are Arpege by Lanvin, Blanche by Byredo, White Diamond by Elizabeth Taylor and Chanel No. 5.

Relaxed

The relaxed dressing style is easy going and casual, it’s unpretentious and unfussy. Clothing is always comfortable and practical, commonly made from stretch knits or denim for their wash and wear ease.

Woody, Aromatic. Fragrances that are down to earth and straightforward – fresh, natural, simple. With fragrant notes of zesty citrus and lavender, sweet spices and oriental woods, harmonies of cedar, patchouli, pine, sandalwood and vetiver. Not fussy, or floral just natural, herbaceous and comforting. May chose to wear scented body lotion if you find fragrance too overpowering.

Example fragrances include Aqua Allegoria by Guerlain, Gris Clare by Serge Lutens, Walk On Air by Kate Spade, Chance Chanel Au Fraiche.

Dramatic

The dramatic dressing style is bold and exciting. It demands attention and is expressed through bright colours, sharp lines and larger scale elements of design or accessories.

Oriental, Amber, Heavy Florals. Rich, seductive and intense fragrances that are daring and bold. Opulence in the form of musk, cinnamon, cardamom, vanilla and animal scents together with flowers and woods, enhanced by camphorous oils and incense resins. Here fragrance may be applied liberally with the understanding that the perfume you wear announces who you are. May enjoy matching bath oils and body lotions to make the fragrance last longer on the skin.

Example fragrances include Opium by Yves Saint Laurant, Carnal Flower by Frederic Malle, Habit Rouge by Guerlain, Flowerbomb Nectar by Viktor & Rolf.

Creative

The creative dressing style is a little quirky and different. It’s expressed through unique pieces, asymmetry and unusual construction and says that there is more to you than meets the eye.

Green. Dynamic fragrances that are stimulating, original, and intriguing. As with other elements of style, you may like to experiment with fragrance and enjoy fragrances from a few different families such as Spicy, Woody and Floral. You may match your fragrance to your mood and clothing for the day, evening, or event and may be attracted to artisan perfume brands.

Example fragrances include B Balenciaga by Balenciaga, Eau de Lierre by Diptique, Devin by Aramis, Vent Vert by Balmain.

Rebellious

The rebellious dressing style is an expression of your need to be unconventional and non-conformist. You don’t follow the traditional dress code or believe it’s important to dress like others. Metal hardware, meaningful slogans or a body-con look may express your style.

Leather and Gourmand. Fragrance is part of making a statement. May have a vast array of fragrances that can vary from sweet playful gourmands to striking and edgy leather fragrances. Fragrance notes can vary from honey, tobacco, wood and wood tars that allude to leather, to notes like vanilla and tonka bean designed to resemble food flavors. Along with clothing and accessory choices, scent style here is hard to pigeonhole. May be attracted to underground perfume brands.

Example fragrances include Cuir de Ruisse by Chanel, Lolita Lempicka by Lolita Lempicka, Angel by Thierry Mugler, Coffeeze by J.U.S.

Feminine

The feminine dressing style expresses your warm, nurturing and caring nature. You love being a woman and like to dress in a womanly way, in soft fabrics, floral prints and clothes that show off the female shape.

Floral, Powdery. Soft and delicate fragrances that settle like silk on the skin. You like your fragrances to be as pretty as your clothing choices and select perfumes that are not overpowering. Gentle and romantic, soft and sweet scents – roses, jasmine, lily frangipani, lilac, floral notes are many and varied, ranging from a single floral note to mixed floral bouquets. They linger close to the body and leave a soft trail of fragrance as you float by.

Example fragrances include Pleasures by Estee Lauder, Iris Poudre by Frederic Malle, Bluegrass by Elizabeth Arden, Elixir Pour Femme Essence by Roja Parfums.

Elegant Chic

The Elegant chic dressing style is sophisticated and poised. With fine high-quality fabrics like silk and cashmere, an elegant understated look and attention to detail in grooming and outfit selection, you are always well-dressed and put-together.

Chypre. Stylish and distinctive fragrances that are dry, mossy wood style fragrances. Fragrant notes include bergamot, oakmoss, patchouli, and labdanum. Along with other elements of style, perfume here meets the standards of exceptional quality and effortless charm and style. May enjoying having set fragrances for day and others for evening to keep this part of your style streamlined and uncomplicated.

Example fragrances include Knowing by Estee Lauder, French Affair by Ex Nihilo, No. 19 by Chanel, Bottega Veneta Knot Aeau Absolue by Bottega Veneta.