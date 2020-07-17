8 Steps To Apply Eyeliner

Eyeliners are great cosmetics. They not only highlight your beautiful eyes, but also give them a good shape. Do you know that most of us use eyeliners the wrong way? Don’t worry, here in this article, we present to you 8 simple steps to apply an eyeliner.

1. Choose a color

Apart from the standard black that we all know of, there are many different eyeliner colors that you can try out. Be experimental and settle for a color that suits your personality and your skin tone. Apart from black, colors like green, blue, white, brown, purple and silver are very much in.

2. Pick an eyeliner that suits you best

There are many types of eyeliners. Eye pencils, liquid liners, kohl, water-resistant liners and crayons are some of them. Keeping your daily lifestyle in mind, choose a liner that will be most suitable for you. If you are someone who can’t give much time to get ready, then avoid using a liquid based eyeliner. Similarly, if you have a habit to rub your eyes all the time, you should opt for liners that don’t smudge.

3. Stretch your skin

While you are using one hand to apply the liner, use the other hand to stretch your skin near the area around your eye. Doing this will help you draw the line close to the lash line. It will give you a real and a natural look.

4. Don’t draw a line at once

It is completely okay to lift your brush. You can draw a little part and then draw the rest of it overlapping the previous part. Keep doing this until you have covered the whole line above your eyes. It will give your eyes a neat effect.

5. Smudge your eyeliner

In case you’re too tired of the boring prissy look, try smudging your liner to create a smoky texture. However, don’t overdo it, or else it will look as if you have dark circles below your eyes. Simply smudge the eyeliner in its place. It will give you a sexy and a dramatic look.

6. Use the eyeliner both up and down

Who said that an eyeliner only has to be applied on the top only? You can apply it even over your water line, for a better effect. But then, you will have to make sure that you don’t share your liner with anybody else, otherwise it may lead to eye infections.

7. Practice is the key

The more often you do it, the better you will find yourself at applying an eyeliner. Therefore don’t worry if you get it all wrong the first time, you can keep trying.

8. Use a concealer

None of us is perfect. So, in case you make a mistake, simply cover it by using a concealer. You can also carry your eyeliner when you are traveling, in case you need a touch up later.

These are 8 steps to apply your eyeliner perfectly well. Follow them and with the passage of time, you will master the art of applying an eyeliner.