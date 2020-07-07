5 Ways To Get Rid Of Bags Under Your Eyes

Under eye bags develop because of various reasons. While for most people they develop because of natural aging, others may develop them slightly faster because of stress, lack of sleep, dietary faults or poor lifestyle habits etc.

Whatever be the reason, women hate under eye bags because they make the face look duller and older. In fact, many make up artists have confessed how under eye bags of their clients are their worst nightmares to work on. Your entire look and appearance gets affected because of under eye bags.

If you are suffering from the same problem, here are a few ways to get rid of bags under your eyes.

1. Drink A Lot Of Water

When you don’t have enough water content in the body, then the increased salt content pulls water to your face, causing water retention and making your eyes and face look puffy. This happens especially when you have woken up the next day after having a heavy, salty meal the previous night, or after a lot of crying. (Tears are salty!) So drinking a lot of water is essential at all times to keep flushing out the extra salt from your body, and thereby reducing the puffiness under your eyes.

2. Put Cold Cucumber Slices

Placing something cold on your eyes helps to relax them and reduces the eye bags. If you don’t have cold cucumber slices, then you can even put refrigerated peppermint or chamomile tea bags, which also act as aromatherapy agents. Some people also like to put rose water soaked cotton balls on their eyes. This treatment helps to reduce the stress and makes you feel relaxed and rejuvenated.

3. Hide With Make Up

When you need an instant trick to help you hide the bags under your eyes, then use make up to your advantage. Make use of concealers to hide the bags and then apply foundation to blend it well and give a natural finish. There are special eye-bag correction pens and other similar make up products also available these days in the market.

4. Sleep Well

Eye bags that develop once in a while are easy to handle as compared to permanent ones. If you don’t want this to be a permanent problem, then make it a point to get adequate amount of sleep and rest everyday. If you keep stressing your eyes out, then it’d be very difficult to avoid the development of permanent bags under your eyes.

5. Eat Well

It is also essential for you to eat well and maintain a good lifestyle. What you eat totally reflects on your skin and face. Experts suggest eating a balanced diet, which prevents early aging and keeps the eye bags at bay. You must also keep your smoking and drinking under control to avoid stressing your skin cells that aggravates the formation of the eye bags.

One must know and realize that even though there are quite a lot of surgeries and filler treatments available in the market these days to get rid of eye bags, nothing works better than natural techniques, as they are the safest and don’t have any side effects.