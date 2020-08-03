Choosing that perfect dress is what most girls dream of from a very young age. It is exciting to be a princess for a day and try on dress after dress until you find the dress that makes you feel amazing. With so many dresses to choose from, it is important for brides to decide between couture dresses and ready-to-wear wedding dresses. Here are some things to keep in mind as you make this important decision.

Although couture wedding dresses are a popular choice because they give brides the opportunity to wear a dress that is perfectly suited to their personal style and body shape, ready to wear wedding dresses are usually more budget friendly. Just because a dress is not made especially for you, that doesn’t mean that you won’t feel amazing in it on your special day. However, if you are trying to save money, a ready to wear wedding dress may be the route to take. And keep in mind that just because a dress isn’t couture, that doesn’t mean you will have to settle for an ill-fitting dress. With clever tailoring, many ready to wear dresses can give you the same effect of a couture dress without the steep price tag.

Couture wedding dresses are becoming increasingly popular because you are truly getting a one of a kind design that was made especially for you. Because of their price, many people can agree that couture gowns are better quality than ready to wear dresses, and as a result of the quality, they will last longer.

Because couture gowns last longer, most brides feel more comfortable wearing something that they know is more durable. Ready to wear gowns are not always as durable, but most brides don’t mind because a dress is typically the only dress you plan to wear once. Since you won’t be wearing it on a regular basis, you don’t have to be concerned about durability.

With couture wedding gowns, you can customize not only the fit, but you can mix and match and choose the materials and design elements that you truly love. Do you want a pink wedding dress? Do you want a slate gray wedding dress? Have you always dreamed of having a jewel encrusted wedding dress? When you choose a couture gown, the possibilities are endless. With ready to wear dresses, what you see is what you get, but if you love the design, then you don’t really need to have it customized.

Although it is nice to have the opportunity to purchase a couture wedding dress, make sure you don’t break the bank just so you can say you had a couture dress. It is important that you stick to your dress budget and that you don’t allow yourself to be seduced by the promise of a one of kind gown. Remember that if you know someone who is an accomplished seamstress, you can always show them some of your ideas, and see if they can create you a budget friendly replica of your ideal wedding gown.