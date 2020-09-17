Are You Spending Way too Much on These 5 Cosmetic Products?

If there one area in our budget that we ladies always end up overspending on, it has to be the cosmetics section! If you’re one of us who’s worried about this and want to make corrections, follow our guide on how to slash down your monthly budget by spending less on the following 5 cosmetics. Don’t worry, we’ll make sure it doesn’t compromise on your beauty routine.

1. Lip Balms

We know girls that you just can’t do without applying your glossy strawberry lip balm at least thrice a day. But did you know, that is what is burning a hole in your pocket? You may want to keep an ordinary non-flavored lip balm for regular use and apply your expensive ones only for special occasions. We think that lip balms are cosmetics that you can surely cut down your excuses on.

2. Face Mists and Eau De Toilette (EDT)

We can understand that every woman gets weak knees when she see face mists and EDTs with exotic fragrances of wild gooseberry, jungle wildberry, baskin banana, milky peanuts and so on. But beware of the fact that body mists are nothing but flavored water.

Even their scents don’t last too long. We suggest you entirely cut down your expenditure on this cosmetic and save up some to buy a good label perfume instead.

3. Shaving Cream

Friends, if you are getting expensive brands of shaving cream, then that’s definitely one cosmetic that you can heavily cut down your spending on. The whole point of using shaving creams is to not let rashes get to your sensitive skin areas.

At the end of the day, shaving cream consists of just foam and soap. We’re not asking you to skip shaving cream entirely, but you can surely cut down spending on a shaving cream which is expensive because it has fragrances of jojoba oil and avocado, right?

4. Makeup Remover

The kind of variety that’s available in the makeup remover segment is just exasperating, isn’t it? Ladies, we warn you to stay away from these products that you can heavily cut down your spending on. Basic makeup removers essentially contain moisturizers and acetones.

You really don’t need anything fancier than that. And if you’re game for removing this item from your shopping list altogether, then all you need is a cotton dab and some cream or baby oil to remove makeup in place of your expensive makeup remover kit.

5. Foot and Hand creams

Has anyone told you before that foot and hand creams are a complete eyewash? If you use common sense, the skin on your foot and hands isn’t radically different from the skin on the rest of your body. If these cosmetics figure in your shopping list, you need to cut down your spending on them entirely.

You will thank us later for informing you that these are marketing gimmicks by cosmetics giants to increase consumerism.