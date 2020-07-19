5 Reasons Why Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery is not a Good Idea

Cosmetic surgery, also known as ‘plastic surgery’, has become really popular these days. Almost everyone is keen on knowing more about it, so that they can try it and experience the benefits. Most of the times, it is vain celebrities who consider going under the knife in order to enhance their appearance or beauty.

And like most other things that fans follow blindly, people end up copying celebs and go for cosmetic surgery for themselves too. While most cosmetic surgeons and others in the field agree that the procedure has some benefits, even they don’t deny the fact that some people end up going for it even when they don’t need it. In other words, these days, cosmetic clinics face an influx of people coming to get surgery for the wrong reasons.

Here are some of the reasons why undergoing cosmetic surgery is not a good idea at all.

1. There’s no guarantee

You can do all the research required to go to the most expensive clinic and the most reputed surgeon for the treatment. However, there is no guarantee that the results that come out of the procedure will be favorable. How your body or skin reacts to certain treatments cannot be gaged sometimes even by the best of doctors. So it’s ideally safer to not take the risk, lest your facial features become worse.

2. It has side effects

There have been cases where doing plastic surgery on certain facial features has led to loss of eyesight or weakening of the facial muscles. These kinds of side effects are really difficult to deal with for the rest of your life. Needless to say, it’s not worth it. After all, you are playing with your body’s natural form, and that can often turn out to be quite disastrous.

3. It’s expensive

While celebs can afford to go for such treatments, many others can’t. There are fans and others who just blindly copy celebs and take loans to go for such expensive treatments. Eventually, you’ll land up with a big debt. Why take such a financial risk?

4. You’re not ready

Sometimes, you need the surgery for the right reasons. For instance, you’ve probably met with an accident and need to get your nose or eye or chin fixed. However, before you go to the surgeon, you need to figure out if you’re ready for the treatment yet. Has your doctor given you a go ahead? More importantly, do you know that obesity can sometimes reduce the effectiveness of the treatment, so it’s also important to lose some extra pounds before you visit the surgeon? The whole idea of going to a cosmetic surgeon is that you are absolutely ready to take the effectiveness of the procedure. Otherwise, wait and reconsider.

5. You’re mentally becoming weaker

When you are going for cosmetic surgery, it’s a clear indication of the fact that you are not happy with your current appearance. There are people who drive themselves crazy by following up on the latest beauty treatments and procedures and trying them all out because they are under-confident about their looks. Chances are, you need a psychiatrist more than a cosmetic surgeon to help sort out your inferiority complex issues. So don’t head for a surgery without getting a second opinion from someone wise.

Cosmetic surgery is no child’s play. It’s also almost irreversible. So before anyone heads for any cosmetic procedure, it’s vital to weigh the pros and cons carefully, and then take a decision. After all, you don’t want to end up looking even worse than before, right?