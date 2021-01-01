Britney Spears’ mom Lynne ‘requests private lawyer’ change for conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears’ mother recently made a request for a private lawyer in light of the upcoming conservatorship termination hearing.

News regarding Britney’s legal change has been garnered by TMZ and according to court documents, the plea read, “This Motion to Appoint Private Counsel is of the utmost importance and may very well impact each and every of the other requests submitted by Conservatee in her live testimony at the June 23 Hearing.”

“It is self-evident that before the Court addresses, for example, the termination of the conservatorship, Conservatee must be allowed to consult with counsel of her choosing.”

Shortly thereafter Jodi Montgomery even released text messages exchanges between him and the singer which “I need u to stay as my co conservator of person. I’m asking u for ur assistance in getting a new attorney. Thank u for ur help.” (sic)

Since the document came to light, her co-conservator Mr. Montgomery requested around-the-clock security, paid for by the conservatorship fund.