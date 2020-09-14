Bradley Cooper And Jennifer Garner Romance Rumors ‘Heat Up’

Rumors are swirling that the romance between Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner is reportedly “heating up.”

In Touch reports a handsome man was seen visiting Jennifer Garner a few weeks ago and the magazine’s source says it was Bradley Cooper. The tabloid’s insider declares Cooper and Garner have been seeing more of each other following their beach day in Mailbu, where the actor’s daughter, Lea, was also present.

According to the publication, Garner and Cooper are trying their best to keep their budding romance quiet but apparently, it’s not working and the relationship is heating up “quickly.

“They have a connection that neither of them can deny any longer. And now that they’re both single, they don’t even try to pretend. It’s getting serious,” notes the insider’s source. The source further states Garner didn’t enter the relationship lightly and was nervous about taking the next step with an old friend.

“But,” adds the tipster, “Bradley put her at ease and said all the right things. He promised Jen he would never break her heart.”

In Touch claims Cooper has proven his devotion to his Alias costar after crushing on her for a very long time. “For two decades, he’s been there for her as a true friend, and never once crossed the line until she was ready.

The relationship is naturally moving forward, which is the way it should,” adds the source. The tabloid insists even Ben Affleck is on board with the relationship, as are Affleck’s three children with Garner.

The story concludes with the source affirming Cooper and Garner are taking it one step at a time. “They lost a lot of time by not exploring a romantic relationship earlier, but it’s their time now,” says the snitch.

There’s one major problem with this article. Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner aren’t dating. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to the situation who confirms the former costars aren’t involved in a romantic relationship.

Since the two were spotted at the beach, there have been various inaccurate reports about a relationship blossoming between the two.

Additionally, In Touch has concocted separate incorrect stories about Jennifer Garner and Bradley Cooper before. Last year, the magazine claimed Bradley Cooper didn’t have a relationship with Lady Gaga because Cooper refused to commit.

The publication purported Gaga waited for Cooper while he was still dating Irina Shayk but once that relationship was over, Cooper still refused to settle down.

A few months ago, the publication contended Jennifer Garner forbade Ben Affleck from introducing their kids to Ana de Armas.

While the tabloid tried to create false drama between the trio, Gossip Cop learned from a source close to de Armas that no such scenario was ever taking place. In Touch is obviously out of touch when it comes to Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Garner.