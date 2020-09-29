9 Foot Care Tips To Get Beautiful Feet

Perhaps, the most used part of your body are your feet. They go through a lot of wear and tear everyday, they bear your body weight everyday and yet you sometimes forget that they are so precious to you.

You use your feet a lot, even at home, don’t you? So it’s mandatory that you should take extra care of them.

Here are some foot care tips that will help you to achieve perfect, soft and supple feet.

1. Wash your feet everyday

To keep your feet clean and healthy, you should wash them daily. Use warm water and soap to wash your feet. You should also take care about the fact that your feet should be dry after washing, especially the area between the toes. If you don’t do that, the wet areas become a breeding place for germs, bacteria and fungus.

2. Do a frequent pedicure

A frequent pampering and caring method for your feet will help your feet to soften. You can go for a professional pedicure every two weeks. Moreover, you can even do a home pedicure if you don’t want to get it professionally done.

All you need to do is soak your feet in 2 gallons of water in a large bowl and put 1 cup of Epsom salt in it. Let your feet be in this mixture for around 10 minutes and then wipe them dry.

3. Apply moisturizer

If you have very dry skin, you must apply a moisturizer or a lotion to keep your feet soft and supple. Apply the moisturizer after a bath or shower and then put on socks to retain the moisture level.

4. Massage your feet

Massaging your feet will help you and your feet to relax. You travel a lot and your feet are the ones that take your body’s entire weight. So massage them, just like you massage your other body parts.

5. Exfoliate your feet

If the skin near your feet is hard, dry or dead, you should exfoliate your feet. Use a foot scrub and gently rub in circular motions. You can also use a foot file or pumice stone to exfoliate hard skin on your heels.

6. Use sunscreen

Sunscreen is as important for the skin on your feet, as it is for the skin on your face, hands and legs. Use a sunscreen with SPF 40 whenever you go outdoors or to the beach or have your feet exposed. If you don’t wear sunscreen, your feet will get sun burnt.

7. Wear the right shoes

Wearing the right kind of shoes is really important for your feet. You should remember that your feet also need to breathe. Thus, don’t wear tight shoes too often. You may experience foot problems due to wearing uncomfortable shoes or high heels most of the time.

8. Night time care

You also need to take care of your feet before going to sleep. Massage your feet gently in circular motions and then apply a foot cream or nourishing gel. This will prevent the skin from drying or cracking.

9. Don’t expose your feet to extreme temperatures

Having a bath with extremely hot or cold water is also harmful for your feet. You should take care that the water temperature is not more than 85-90°F (30-32°C).

These are foot care tips by which you can get soft and supple feet.