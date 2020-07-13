5 Best Lipsticks Every Girl Should Have

Most women are guilty of having a really big collection of lipsticks, and not using all of them. Every season, the fashion trends change and new lipstick shades and hues come out from different brands, most of them being in competition with each other. But if you notice carefully, there really are very limited shades of lipsticks that exist and reoccur in the fashion trends every alternate year or so.

If you want to stay in sync with the latest fashion trends at all times, but not spend too much money on lipsticks every month, then it’s time for you to act smart. Get the basic must-have shades, and then play around with them during application.

Listed here are the only 5 lipstick shades that you’ll really ever need:

1. Red

A good Red lipstick is vital to have in every girl’s make up kit. It’s the best option to glam up a basic party look and is also a color to depend on for a bold and dramatic look. But you don’t need all shades of red. Get a shade that best suits your skin tone and you’ll be sorted. Every time you want to make it sexier, add a top layer of gloss.

2. Nude

A nude lipstick is essential to go with quite a lot of your casual looks, as well as to compliment some of your work wear. Again, choose a shade that best matches your skin tone instead of going in for any and every nude shade that comes up in the market. Nude can always be made dull or lighter by mixing with eye shadows, and many women cheat by touching up their nude lipstick with a hint of nude eye shadow on it when they want to play shades or hues.

3. Pink

Pop Pinks are quite in these days, but they don’t suit all. Unless you are a model doing fashion shoots everyday, you won’t be using a neon or pop pink on a daily basis. So choose a nice pink shade wisely, that goes with most of your outfits. It can always be mixed with your red lipstick to brighten up the shade whenever needed, or can alternately be mixed with the nude lipstick to go a little lighter and matte. That saves you from buying all shades darker and lighter than the pink you actually will be using the most.

4. Brown

When nudes are a little too dull, and when reds are a little too bold, then a good brown shade is the best to go in for your casual or work wear. In fact, a dark deep brown is also good to go with some of your party dresses. Choose a deep brown, which needs at least 2-3 coats for application. So if you need a lighter shade, one coat would suffice, but if you need it to go darker, then you can apply more coats.

5. Purple

Pink is always a little too girly and may not go with all kinds of outfits. Purple is usually the next best choice. Ideally, pick up a light purple if you have a deep pink already, or a deep purple if you have a light pink already. Try and have some contrast and variety with all your lipsticks, so that they suit all kinds of occasions and outfits.

An additional Orange is not a bad idea for those who just can’t limit themselves to five lipsticks. Orange is quite in and goes well with casual as well as formal wear. It is also a hot shade for party wear. But again, choose your shade carefully. If you are taking a blood red shade, then avoid a pop orange. Alternately, if you are taking a deeper red, then a pop or neon orange should be good for contrast and variety.

With these shades, you technically don’t need any other shade in your make up kit. These suffice for most of your outfits and are must-haves for every girl. Learn more about different application tips and tricks to make the most of these basic shades available with you.