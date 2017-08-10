See Why the A-List is Flocking to Sardinia

Sardinia’s glittering Costa Smeralda is the go-to holiday destination for celebrities and socialites. This picturesque Italian island has been drawing VIPs since the 1950s, and remains a sun-soaked playground for A-listers from Gwyneth Paltrow to the Danish royal family. If you’re on the search for a new Italian it-girl destination, Sardinia is surprisingly accessible and affordable to all. Here are a few reasons why it holds such allure.

A Luxurious Lifestyle

In 2017 alone, Sardinia has enjoyed visits from Hollywood celebrities including Elton John and his family as well as Lindsay Lohan, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk. To cater to this type of clientele, the island’s quietly luxurious. Superyachts equipped with marble interiors are moored in the marinas and guests flock to elegant accommodation like the Hotel Cala di Volpe. With an Olympic-size saltwater pool and three tennis courts, the complex regularly hosts guests like Lenny Kravitz and Princess Caroline of Monaco. The glitterati stroll through Porto Cervo’s whitewashed passageways and shop in island boutiques before enjoying a drink on the terrace at sunset.

Beautiful Beaches

Visitors of all varieties are attracted to Sardinia for its beautiful seascapes. The Arcipelago della Maddalena is located on the northeast of the island, with powdery white sands and tranquil, aquamarine waters. Another idyllic stretch for beaches is the Costa Verde, including the towering dunes of the Spiaggia della Piscinas. A good way to get the feeling of Sardinia’s beaches is by approaching it from the water on a ferry ride. You’ll see both sandy beaches and white clifftops, with craggy rocks tumbling down into the water below. Discover everything about ferries from and to Sardinia here to plan your journey.

Cities of Culture

Visit the capital city of Cagliari where you’ll find more beaches and unpretentious cafes away from the more glamorous results. It’s well worth a wander, particularly around the medieval Castello area of town. You’ll find Sardinia’s national archaeological museum up here, including prehistoric figures found on the island. Venture to Oristano for more medieval architecture, or Alghero for trendy nightlife and colourful piazzas.

Historic Hiking Trails

Finally, get away from the hustle and bustle of the cities and visit Sardinia’s charming countryside. Hike through Gennargentu National Park, with its limestone gorges. You can visit prehistoric villages like Tiscali, tucked into a mountain cave.

From designer boutiques to rugged clifftop walks, there is something for everyone in glamorous Sardinia. Visit this year to see what all the fuss is about!