This common household item can kill coronavirus in just 30 seconds

A new study out from the United Kingdom has found that one common household item can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds.

The study has come from Cardiff University, and researchers found that mouthwash can kill coronavirus in 30 seconds or less. The study found that if the over-the-counter mouthwashes that have at least 0.07 percent cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) show “promising signs” of being able to kill coronavirus.

The researchers were able to find this out by mimicking the environment of the human nasal cavity and oral passage in a test tube. The researchers then added common over-the-counter mouthwashes such as Dentyl and Listerine and studied the results.

Dr. Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist, told the BBC, “If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University’s clinical trial, CPC-based mouthwashes … could become an important addition to people’s routine, together with hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future”.

“This study adds to the emerging literature that several commonly available mouthwashes designed to fight gum disease can also inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (and other related coronaviruses) when tested in the laboratory under conditions that are designed to mimic the oral/nasal cavity in a test tube,” he said.