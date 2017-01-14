5 Ways You Can Make Your Chilly Bedroom Cozy This Winter

Waking up in the winter to a cold bedroom makes getting ready for work and other morning commitments even more difficult. When you have a drafty, chilly space, your mood and energy can be affected by making you feel sluggish. What you need to do is find ways to warm up your sleeping space. Here are nine easy ideas to make your bedroom cozy this winter.

1. Add a Space Heater

One simple solution is to purchase a small electric space heater for your bedroom. Turn it on during the cold winter nights, and you’ll feel an immediate difference. While the initial cost is cheap, you may see an increase in your electricity usage with these powerful devices.

2. Use an Electric Blanket

If you’d rather focus the warmth on the space around your bed, you may want to try out an electric blanket. While this idea can heat up your sleeping area quickly, there are a few safety standards to follow to ensure your blanket usage doesn’t lead to an accident or overheating.

3. Unclog Your Vents

For some homeowners, the problem with their chilly bedroom lies within their entire heating system. Their bedroom may not be getting warm enough due to a variety of reasons. One simple reason may be related to your bedroom’s vents. Check out the vents leading to your bedroom, and clear any dust or debris to make the heat come out more efficiently.

4. Lay Rugs Down

Another idea to help raise the temperature in your room is to lay down rugs on your floor. If you have a solid surface floor, like hardwood or tile, this can easily make your space retain a little more heat.

5. Get Flannel Sheets

Your bedding choice can also influence how warm your space is. Choose heavy bedding material, like flannel, to keep things cozy.