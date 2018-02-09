The following rules and regulations apply to all visitors to or users of the Web site, the home page of which is at www.womenzmag.com. By using this Web site, you agree to be bound by these rules and regulations, as they may be modified at any time and posted on this Web site. In the event of a violation of these rules and regulations we reserve the right to seek all remedies available by law.

General

Thank you for accessing www.womenzmag.com Womenz Mag makes every effort to ensure that this website is free from viruses or defects. However, we cannot guarantee that your use of this website or any websites accessible through it won’t cause damage to your computer. It is your responsibility to ensure that the right equipment is available to use the website and screen out anything that may damage it. These Terms constitute a legally binding agreement between you and WomenzMag.com. If you do not agree to these Terms please do not use and register with the Site. Our Privacy Policy governs www.womenzmag.com use of any information about you that you submit to the Site and forms part of these Terms. WomenzMag.com reserves the right to change any of the Terms at any time by posting changes on the Site. Please review these Terms regularly to ensure you are aware of any changes made by WomenzMag.com. Your continued use of the Site after these changes have been posted means that you agree to be legally bound by those Terms as amended.

Use of the Site

You will be able to access material in some areas of the Site without becoming a member of Womenz Mag. However, certain areas of the Site are only open to you if you are a registered member. You are responsible for keeping your password confidential and you must immediately notify Womenz Mag if you suspect unauthorised use of it. You agree that you will not use any script, software or other device to access, monitor or copy the Site or impede or otherwise interfere with its normal functioning. You further agree that you will not engage in any conduct that restricts or inhibits any other person from enjoying or using the Site and that you will not in any way damage, disable or attempt to gain unauthorised access to the Site or to networks connected to the Site through hacking, spoofing or other such means. You will not upload any files that contain viruses, worms, cancel bots, “Trojan Horses” or any other such destructive features onto this Site. Womenz Mag reserves the right to suspend or terminate your access and use of the Site at any time. It may exercise this right with or without notice. At Womenz Mag sole discretion it may notify you at your e-mail address as supplied to Womenz Mag. In that event, notice will be deemed to be served four (4) hours after transmission or posting of such e-mail notice. Womenz Mag shall not be liable to any person for any loss or damage which may arise to computer equipment as a result of using this website. You are responsible for maintaining the confidentiality of your password and account and any activities that occur under your account. Womenz Mag shall not be liable to any person for any loss or damage which may arise as a result of any failure by you to protect your password or account. All items are subject to availability. We will inform you as soon as possible if the goods you have ordered are not available by emailing you. There may be legal notices on other areas of this website which relate to your use of this website, all of which will, together with these terms & conditions govern your use of this website.

Limitation of Liability and Disclaimer