Is Ed Sheeran trying to steal his friend Taylor Swift‘s thunder? In a funny new…
Tag: celebrity style
Julianna Margulies: My Son Doesn’t Watch My Shows
After more than two decades on the small screen on notable shows including ER and…
Jennifer Lawrence Blames Emma Stone After Missing Golden Globes Party
The actress revealed she was planning to attend some of the bashes following the ceremony,…
Khloe Kardashian Confirms Pregnancy in Baby Bump Instagram Post
Khloe Kardashian has put pregnancy rumours to bed by announcing that she is expecting her…
Kate Beckinsale Shares Hilarious Video of Fruit Dance
The Underworld actress shared a comical video on Instagram showing her and Lily, 18, bopping…
Taylor Swift Releases Reputation Track List After it Leaks Online
Taylor Swift is reclaiming reputation after previously unknown details leaked online. The pop star released…
Katherine Jenkins: I’d Love to Have a Second Child
Katherine Jenkins has said she would love to have another baby. The opera singer, 37,…