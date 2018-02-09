Madonna posted a sweet message to her daughter Mercy James on her birthday, saying her…
Tag: celebrity gossips
Taylor Swift Teases ‘End Game’ Video With Ed Sheeran and Future
After weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift has finally given fans a release date for her…
Expectant Mother Khloe Kardashian Reveals Baby Name Plans
Khloe Kardashian has said that she will name her baby after her partner Tristan Thompson…
Anna Kendrick: We Get Notes From the Top About Sexier Outfits
Hollywood star Anna Kendrick says she gets notes “from the top” encouraging her to show…
Taylor Swift Shocks Target Shoppers By Surprising Fans in Music Aisle
Taylor Swift has left some fans shocked by dropping by a Tennessee Target store to…
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Stadium Tour Dates
Taylor Swift has announced the first set of dates on her Reputation stadium tour. The…
Taylor Swift Releases Reputation Track List After it Leaks Online
Taylor Swift is reclaiming reputation after previously unknown details leaked online. The pop star released…