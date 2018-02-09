Is Ed Sheeran trying to steal his friend Taylor Swift‘s thunder? In a funny new…
Kylie Jenner Cooks Up a Storm as She Appears to Reveal Daughter’s Name
Kylie Jenner appears to have named her newborn baby Stormi. She posted a photograph of…
Kendrick Lamar and Lady Gaga Offer Contrasting Grammy Performances
Kendrick Lamar opened the Grammys with a politically charged performance that culminated in him pretending…
Cat Deeley: I’m Having Another Baby
Cat Deeley has revealed she is “over the moon” to be expecting her second baby.…
Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram
New year, new Instagram game! Selena Gomez has unfollowed all but 37 accounts on Instagram.…
Jessica Alba Welcomes a Son on New Year’s Eve
Jessica Alba has given birth to a baby boy. The Hollywood star, 36, and her…
Donna Air: I Thought Dancing On Ice Might Kill Me
Donna Air has revealed she was worried about dying on Dancing On Ice. The TV…