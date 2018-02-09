Victoria Beckham has revealed the Spice Girls once wrote “inappropriate” messages in Christmas cards, without…
Taylor Swift Wins Song of the Year at Country Music Awards Despite Move to Pop
Taylor Swift won the big prize of the night at the Country Music Awards, despite…
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Host Joint Birthday Party
The On The Floor hitmaker turns 48 on Monday (24Jul17), while retired baseball ace Alex…
Lady Gaga Was ‘Intimidated’ By A Star Is Born Legacy
The pop superstar is making her big screen debut as a leading lady in the…
Bella Hadid Became Friends with Kendall Jenner Via Twitter
The runway beauties, along with Bella’s sister Gigi Hadid, have become top stars in the…
Rita Ora Forced to Pay for Her Own Tour
The British pop star released her debut album, Rita Ora, in the U.K. five years…
Bella Hadid New Face of Max Mara Accessories
Beside a photo of herself clutching a black tote bag and wearing a black coat,…