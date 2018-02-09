Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino and Anthony Rapp were among the stars hailed at the Screen…
Tag: celebrity gossip pictures
Cat Deeley: I’m Having Another Baby
Cat Deeley has revealed she is “over the moon” to be expecting her second baby.…
Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram
New year, new Instagram game! Selena Gomez has unfollowed all but 37 accounts on Instagram.…
Justin Bieber Selling Painting of the Cross for Charity
Justin Bieber has painted a religious picture to raise money for charity. The pop heartthrob’s…
Justin Bieber Family Thinks Selena Gomez Is a “Positive Influence”
Justin Bieber’s mom and dad totally approve of Selena Gomez. As the pop music superstars…
Taylor Swift Rocks Jingle Ball, Debuts ‘End Game’ With Ed Sheeran
Taylor Swift slayed her highly-anticipated return to the stage on Friday, December 1, at KIIS…
Madonna ‘Feeling Sentimental’ as She Shares Montages of Her Children
Madonna has shared a string of sweet tributes to her six children, explaining she is…