‘Silence Breakers’ Heralded at SAG Awards
January 22, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

‘Silence Breakers’ Heralded at SAG Awards

Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino and Anthony Rapp were among the stars hailed at the Screen…

Continue Reading →

Cat Deeley: I’m Having Another Baby
January 15, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Cat Deeley: I’m Having Another Baby

Cat Deeley has revealed she is “over the moon” to be expecting her second baby.…

Continue Reading →

Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram
January 9, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Selena Gomez Unfollows Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello and More on Instagram

New year, new Instagram game! Selena Gomez has unfollowed all but 37 accounts on Instagram.…

Continue Reading →

Justin Bieber Selling Painting of the Cross for Charity
January 1, 2018
Permalink
Spotlight

Justin Bieber Selling Painting of the Cross for Charity

Justin Bieber has painted a religious picture to raise money for charity. The pop heartthrob’s…

Continue Reading →

Justin Bieber Family Thinks Selena Gomez Is a “Positive Influence”
December 12, 2017
Permalink
Spotlight

Justin Bieber Family Thinks Selena Gomez Is a “Positive Influence”

Justin Bieber’s mom and dad totally approve of Selena Gomez. As the pop music superstars…

Continue Reading →

Taylor Swift Rocks Jingle Ball, Debuts ‘End Game’ With Ed Sheeran
December 4, 2017
Permalink
Spotlight

Taylor Swift Rocks Jingle Ball, Debuts ‘End Game’ With Ed Sheeran

Taylor Swift slayed her highly-anticipated return to the stage on Friday, December 1, at KIIS…

Continue Reading →

Madonna ‘Feeling Sentimental’ as She Shares Montages of Her Children
November 30, 2017
Permalink
Spotlight

Madonna ‘Feeling Sentimental’ as She Shares Montages of Her Children

Madonna has shared a string of sweet tributes to her six children, explaining she is…

Continue Reading →