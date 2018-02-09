Taylor Swift Accuses Ed Sheeran of ‘Peacocking’ in Lighthearted Instagram Video
February 8, 2018
Taylor Swift Accuses Ed Sheeran of 'Peacocking' in Lighthearted Instagram Video

Is Ed Sheeran trying to steal his friend Taylor Swift‘s thunder? In a funny new…

Kylie Jenner Cooks Up a Storm as She Appears to Reveal Daughter’s Name
February 7, 2018
Kylie Jenner Cooks Up a Storm as She Appears to Reveal Daughter's Name

Kylie Jenner appears to have named her newborn baby Stormi. She posted a photograph of…

Demi Lovato to Offer ‘Therapy Sessions’ to Concertgoers Before Shows
January 26, 2018
Demi Lovato to Offer 'Therapy Sessions' to Concertgoers Before Shows

The singer and actress – who has previously been open about her struggles with bipolar…

Selena Gomez Did Not Tell Kourtney Kardashian “Back Off” Justin Bieber, Despite Claim
January 25, 2018
Selena Gomez Did Not Tell Kourtney Kardashian "Back Off" Justin Bieber, Despite Claim

Selena Gomez did not tell Kourtney Kardashian to “back off” Justin Bieber, despite a claim.…

Selena Gomez’s Mom Goes on Bizarre Social Media Tear
January 18, 2018
Selena Gomez's Mom Goes on Bizarre Social Media Tear

The relationship between Selena Gomez and her mother, Mandy Teefey, took a baffling turn on…

Julianna Margulies: My Son Doesn’t Watch My Shows
January 12, 2018
Julianna Margulies: My Son Doesn't Watch My Shows

After more than two decades on the small screen on notable shows including ER and…

Jennifer Lawrence Blames Emma Stone After Missing Golden Globes Party
January 10, 2018
Jennifer Lawrence Blames Emma Stone After Missing Golden Globes Party

The actress revealed she was planning to attend some of the bashes following the ceremony,…

