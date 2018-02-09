Kate Moss: I Lost My Virginity at 14
February 9, 2018
Kate Moss has revealed that she lost her virginity at 14. Moss, now 44, said she was discovered, by Storm Models’ founder Sarah Doukas at JFK airport in…

Madonna Pens Sweet Message to Daughter on Her Birthday
January 23, 2018
Madonna posted a sweet message to her daughter Mercy James on her birthday, saying her smile “lights up the Galaxy”. The Queen of Pop, 59, shared two images…

‘Silence Breakers’ Heralded at SAG Awards
January 22, 2018
Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino and Anthony Rapp were among the stars hailed at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for breaking the silence surrounding sexual harassment in Hollywood. Rosanna…

Kim Kardashian West: It Was So Hard Not Carrying My Third Child
January 19, 2018
The reality TV star and her husband, rapper Kanye West, welcomed their third child on Monday via a surrogate. Kardashian West carried her older two children, four-year-old daughter…

Victoria Beckham Slammed for Using ‘Emaciated’ Model in Glasses Campaign
January 16, 2018
Former Spice Girl-turned-fashion-designer Victoria Beckham is being blasted over her new eyewear campaign, which features a “sickly skinny” model. “This image is why my already tiny daughter thinks…

Taylor Swift Teases ‘End Game’ Video With Ed Sheeran and Future
January 11, 2018
After weeks of speculation, Taylor Swift has finally given fans a release date for her “End Game” video featuring Future and Ed Sheeran. Swift posted a photo on…

Nicole Kidman Hails Power of Women During Golden Globes Speech
January 8, 2018
Nicole Kidman hailed “the power of women” as she was named the first winner of the night at the Golden Globes. The star won the best actress in…

