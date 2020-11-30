10 Signs He Is Losing Interest In You

When a relationship is heading in the wrong direction, you can see the signs. It is just that most of the time, you are so blindly in love that you are unable to sense a debacle. Hence, it is important that you keep your eyes and ears open in order to save yourself from a heartbreak. Read this article and check out if you are noticing similar signs in his behavior off late. If that is the case, then it may be possible that he is losing interest in you.

1. He makes no efforts to maintain the relationship

Love needs to be balanced from both the sides. If you are making serious efforts to maintain a loving relationship while he is just not bothered, it is a clear sign of trouble in paradise. Unusual behavior like avoiding you, not calling you, sometimes not returning your calls or messages and hiding his relationship status from people are examples of one-sided love.

2. He searches for excuses to avoid you

When two people are in love, they try to spend as much time as possible with each other. If your boyfriend has been giving silly excuses to stay away from you, it is a clear indication that he is avoiding you.

3. He lies to you frequently

Trust is very important in a relationship. When a man is in love with you, he will want you to know everything about him. If he keeps lying to you frequently, it means he has been hiding a big secret from you or he doesn’t care if you will be hurt by this behavior of his. It is also possible that he is feeling suffocated in the relationship and needs to resort to lying to feel better.

4. He cheats on you

There is no excuse for infidelity. The fact that he cheats on you shows that he is losing interest in the relationship. Therefore, he finds the need to go out of the relationship to satisfy his wandering heart.

5. He doesn’t listen to you

When a man loves a woman, he would be very interested in her life. However, if he doesn’t pay attention to what you have to say or he takes everything you say with a pinch of salt, it means something is definitely wrong.

6. He doesn’t want to get intimate anymore

This can be verbally or physically. Men love to get intimate with the lady they love. If of late you have been noticing a sudden change in his behavior in this regard, there is a big possibility that he is losing interest in you. If he moves away the moment you try to hug him or kiss him, does not like to hold your hand in public and refuses to spend quality time with you, then you should realize that you aren’t special to him anymore.

7. He picks up fights over small issues

It is quite possible that he wants to break up with you, but doesn’t know how. In order to hide his own confusion and frustration, he argues and fights with you over small issues. This indicates that he is not in love with you.

8. He compares you with others

If he frequently compares you with other women, it shows that he thinks they are better than you. Don’t let him lower your self-esteem. Talk to him.

9. He stops planning the future with you

The reason for this may be that he doesn’t see a future with you. It is also possible that he is planning to end things with you soon and hence he finds it pointless to talk about the future.

10. He doesn’t show excitement

He doesn’t look disappointed when a date with you gets canceled or he don’t look excited to spend time with you. This is a clear indication that he is losing interest in you.

If you have been noticing any of the above signs in your relationship, it is important that you take things seriously. Don’t let him play with your heart. Speak to him as soon as possible. If it still doesn’t work out, it is better to end things.