5 Romantic Winter Date Ideas

As the seasons change, your date options do, too. Since the days of playful picnics or long walks on the beach are long behind us, it’s time to figure out how to get romantic with your partner when the weather outside is (more than a little) frightful. Whether you attend a play, visit a museum, or just go out for drinks, there are many ways to enjoy a date night out — or in — during the frigid months. Here are some cold-weather date ideas to get you started!

Coffee at a Cafe

It seems as though coffee dates have gone extinct, but spending time in a warm cafe when it’s cold outside is the perfect way to get to know someone better — even if you’ve been together a while. Skip the to-go cup and talk the afternoon away while watching the window fog up!

Play a Board Game

Dust off your old board games and host a game night. Wake up your competitive side, and if you’re feeling extra feisty, suggest a round of strip poke.

Go Ice Skating

Even if you don’t live by Rockefeller Plaza, there’s most likely a skating rink in or nearby your hometown. Embrace the season and bring out the inner ice dancer in each other! Go to a Book Reading Go to a book reading at your local bookstore or cafe. You’ll be entertained and have plenty of things to talk about on your way home! Build a Snowman If you feel like braving the cold, build a snowman together. There’s no better way to enjoy the elements of Winter! Source: popsugar