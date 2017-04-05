Once you’re married, it’s easy to get into the routine of daily life. Even though you feel comfortable in your relationship, it’s important to remind your wife of just how much you appreciate her. An effort to foster your love should always be made. If you want to remind your lady just how much you treasure her, we’ve got some simple things you can do. Your marriage will be better than ever. Once you’re married, it’s easy to get into the routine of daily life. Even though you feel comfortable in your relationship, it’s important to remind your wife of just how much you appreciate her. An effort to foster your love should always be made. If you want to remind your lady just how much you treasure her.

1 Take a Class with Her

Show her that you care about her interests by taking a cooking, crafting, or exercise class together. You’ll learn a new skill and be able to bond over it.

Show Her Affection

It may seem so simple, but doing the little things like grabbing her hand or giving her a long kiss truly matters. She will notice the effort.

3 Let Her Know You’re Thinking About Her.

Put a note in her purse or send flowers to work. The gesture will totally brighten her day while she’s away from you.

4 Plan a Sentimental Date.

Take her back to where you had your first date or said “I love you” to one another. The memories will come rushing back and she will love the romance of it all.

5 Make Her Something She Loves.

It can be easy, like having a cup of coffee ready for her when she wakes up. Or you can take it to the next level and prepare a nice dinner. No matter what, it shows how thoughtful you can be.

Source: Popsugar