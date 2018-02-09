Your privacy is important to us. This privacy policy is derived to demonstrate our sole commitment to your privacy and the protection of your information and data. Womenz Mag will not sell, distribute, barter or transfer any of your personal identifiable information to companies, organizations or other parties without your permission. Our privacy policy is designed to help you understand why we gather the minimal personal information and how we collect it. The policy also reflects our commitment to take all commercially possible and reasonable steps to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of your personal information.

We reserve the right to make changes or alter our privacy policies and such changes or alterations will be posted on our website in timely manner.

What happens to the information I provide when registering for site membership?

During registration for membership on our site visitors provide us with a username, password and a working email address. This information is used to set up their website account and to provide them access. We do not sell or redistribute the membership list. The information you submit to us is only accessible to employees managing the information for purposes of contacting you or sending you emails based on your request for information and to contracted service providers for purposes of providing services concerned to our communications with you.

What happens to information I provide when I enter one of your contests?

WomenzMag.com runs regular competitions and contests. In relation to this activity we require the participants to provide us with their name, valid email address, gender info, City info and age bracket that they fall in. This information is collected for the sole purpose of finding the appeal of the competition among various segments. The information you submit to us is only accessible to employees managing the information for purposes of contacting you or sending you emails based on your request for information and to contracted service providers for purposes of providing services concerned to our communications with you.

How you receive Communication

If you received any mailing from our side, it means your email address is listed as being an account holder or you have any relationship with our account holder and have expressly shared this address for the purpose of receiving information in the future (“opt-in”). Most of our communication will be via email. This could be in the form of announcements or services or our newsletter.

Unsubscribe Options

Each email sent has an easy way to unsubscribe from receiving email from the lists your have subscribed to, or to add or modify your mentioned interests. If you wish to unsubscribe, simply follow the instructions at the end of any email.

Cookies

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address, email address, or telephone number) about your visits to this and other websites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Google, as a third party vendor, uses cookies to serve ads on our site.

Google’s use of the DART cookie enables it to serve ads to your users based on their visit to your sites and other sites on the Internet.

Users may opt out of the use of the DART cookie by visiting the Google ad and content network privacy policy.

We use third party services to manage analytics of our website. These analytics correspond to the behavior of the visitors on our site. These analytics are collected simply with the aim and objective to further enhance and improve the visitor experience on our site

Usage of Account Information

Your private information is safe with us as we will never sell your personal account information or subscriber data with anyone without your advance permission or unless ordered by a court of law. Information you submit to us is only accessible to employees managing the information for purposes of contacting you or sending you emails based on your request for information and to contracted service providers for purposes of providing services concerned to our communications with you.

The drug works on a physiological level for treating the symptoms of sexual problems. With the availability of tablets of acquistare priligy farmacia, men suffering from erectile dysfunction can get on top of their problems of sexual dysfunction at a much lower cost.You can comprar leukeran en farmacia from the comfort of your own home. You can save money during the treatment of the sexual dysfunction. Here, we take a look at the different advantages of lasix prix.

How to Contact us

If you have any queries or questions with regard to our Privacy Policy, kindly email to info[at]womenzmag.com