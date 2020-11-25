A woman is accused of brutally whipping a two-year-old boy after he broke a credit card and phone case.

The toddler’s attack is now under investigation after photographs of the little lad’s wounds began circulating on social media.

The alleged incident took place in the town of Warnes near the Bolivian city of Santa Cruz when the victim was left in the care of his sister in their rented home.

Local reports say the suspect in the crime has been identified as the landlady’s niece Lizeth.

She is said to have accused the toddler of breaking her credit card and damaging her mobile phone case and whipped him with either a metal wire or a stick, according to the boy’s teenage sister.

Images of the shocking injuries were shared widely on social media prompting the country’s interior minister Eduardo del Castillo to call for a full investigation.

Social security official Glen Antelo alleged there had been “friction between the niece and the children in the past”.

The family will be given psychological and legal help over the assault.