Pregnant Mother and Unborn Baby Fatally Shot in Wilmington

A 24-year-old pregnant woman was shot and killed along with her unborn baby while sitting in a parked vehicle in a Wilmington neighborhood, authorities said Monday.

Arlene Leonor Rodriguez, who was seven months pregnant, was in the 1100 block of North Neptune Avenue at about 11:25 a.m. Sunday while a man she was with worked on the vehicle’s engine, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

A suspect approached them and shot multiple rounds into the vehicle, striking Rodriguez and the man, police said.