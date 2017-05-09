The Top 3 Things to Do in the United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates is fast becoming a hot tourist destination. There are a lot of exciting things to do across the country, especially with places like Dubai and Abu Dhabi cranking up their development projects and adding new attractions to the mix. We have decided to revisit some of our personal favourites so the next time you’re in the country, you’ll know the best ways to have awesome holiday experiences. Here are the top three things you can do in the United Arab Emirates.

Read More: 10 Destinations Every Woman Should Travel to Alone

The Emirates Palace

The Emirates Palace is actually a luxury hotel in Abu Dhabi. The waterfront property offers so much more than a place to stay while you’re spending time in the capital of United Arab Emirates. It is a whopping 85 hectares of gorgeous gardens and an endless array of things to do on-site. The beach itself is beautiful, creating the perfect setting that makes The Emirates Palace so lavish. There are also a lot of restaurants at The Emirates Palace: 14 of them to be exact. If you want to get a taste of local cuisines at their best, be sure to set aside a night to dine at the Mezlai Emirati Restaurant. The lamb dishes here are excellent and there are plenty of other menus to try. The Emirates Palace is very close to other Abu Dhabi attractions, but this is the kind of luxury hotel that makes you want to enjoy it all day. If you plan on exploring other parts of Abu Dhabi, have the concierge arrange an exciting itinerary for you and your travel partner. You will not be disappointed.

Read More: Top 5 Tips for Students Traveling in Europe

The Tallest

Visiting Dubai is always a pleasant experience, especially with top hotels in Dubai providing the best services in the world. Today’s Dubai is filled with amazing places to visit, including the world-famous Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. You can pay to be whisked to the 124th and 125th floors of this gorgeous building: the view is to die for. It’s not even the tallest floor you can access. There are options to visit the 144th and 148th floors as well. The latter hosts the famous Sky View platform and is officially recognized as the highest floor in the world. You’ll get VIP treatments as soon as you arrive and chances are you’ll really appreciate seeing Dubai from above.

Swimming with Dolphins

Before departing Dubai, be sure to visit Dolphin Bay. This is among the few places in the world where you can swim with dolphins and have an amazing time. You can choose to have a private session or a group session. The park also has caring handlers assisting you as you enjoy having your pictures taken (and video recorded) with the dolphins. It is the perfect experience that brings that sense of magic to Dubai. There is nothing you cannot do at this Emirate, making a trip to the United Arab Emirates well worth the time and money spent.

Source: topdreamer