Triple A, the company that runs the sewer system, said that in the first semester of the year, 103 manhole covers were stolen in the city of Barranquilla alone.

The company said they had to invest 20 million COP (£4,140) to replace the stolen covers as open drains are dangerous for road users.

In 2019, 3,500 covers were stolen in Bogota, and 4,500 in Ibague.

