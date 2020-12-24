Mum says ‘psychopath’ daughter, 4, claims to have ‘Prison Friend’ from 1900s

A mum was shared an Aesop fable story and also creepy story which associated with own self. A story was about her past life and a prison friend imagined, who just happened to really exist in the 1900s to make it extra weird.

Frederica says: “My friend just had a little girl and she called her Esther which is quite an unusual name, so I told my daughter.

“I said, ‘Oh my friend’s just had a little baby girl, it’s Esther’.

“She was about four at the time and she responded straight away, ‘Oh Esther Mervin?’.

“I said, ‘No their name’s not Mervin.'”

Her daughter then suddenly said she has a friend named Esther Mervin who was in prison “for a while” and “lived really far away”, her mother laughing and said a question her “prison pal” and daughter abruptly replied: “Oh, it was a long time ago, she’s dead now.”

Frederica jokes she is “terrified” of her spooky daughter.

The video has been watched more than half a million times since she uploaded it on TikTok, with hundreds of people commenting and some even having their own spooky tales to share.