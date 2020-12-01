10 Reasons Golden Retrievers Might Just Be The Worst Dog Breed

Golden Retrievers are the absolute worst. Listed below are 10 reasons you should never-ever even think about adopting and bringing one of these dogs into your home. Don’t do it — you’ve been officially warned!
#1 – Goldens make the worst drivers imaginable.
#2 – They do not like to cuddle.
#3 – They’re not crazy about snow or the cold weather.
#4 – They do not like sleeping.
#5 – They’re terrible at playing catch with treats.
#6 – They refuse to obey proper safety when crossing the street.
#7 – Goldens are not big fans of playing games like Hide-and-Seek.
#8 – They do not get along with other animals.
#9 – They’re always up in your business.
#10 – They do not get along with children.
Read the original article on ilovemydogsomuch