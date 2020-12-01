10 Reasons Golden Retrievers Might Just Be The Worst Dog Breed

#1 – Goldens make the worst drivers imaginable.

#2 – They do not like to cuddle.

#3 – They’re not crazy about snow or the cold weather.

#4 – They do not like sleeping.

#5 – They’re terrible at playing catch with treats.

#6 – They refuse to obey proper safety when crossing the street.

#7 – Goldens are not big fans of playing games like Hide-and-Seek.

#8 – They do not get along with other animals.

#9 – They’re always up in your business.

#10 – They do not get along with children.

