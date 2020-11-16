Man Reunites With Lion Pride After Two Months Away (Video)

We always wonder whether our pets will remember us after a long time away. You would think that when it comes to wild animals like lions, one would be even more worried about them forgetting you, because if they don’t remember you, things might not turn out too great. Not this man though.

Dean Schneider, YouTube star, after being away from the pride he got so close to for more than two whole months, had not a hint of fear when returning back to them.

“We are one family, we are one pride, and I’m incredibly excited to be united with them again,” he says in the video, and watching the lions take him in with so much love, we are overwhelmed with both heartwarming wholesomeness and also intense jealousy because we wanna be friends with adorable huge cats too.