11-year-old girl rescues shark in adorable viral video

“And she just, without letting me know what was happening or doubting herself at all, she just went straight down … it was wedged between these two rocks right in the shallows,” Gilbert told the Australian Broadcasting Company.

A video tweeted by Reuters shows Billie Rea gently pull the small shark out of the water and carefully climb over slippery rocks, shark under her arm, before she reaches open water and sets it free to swim away safely.

Many people might be hesitant to pick up a shark—even a little baby one. But Billie Rea and her mother immediately knew it was a draughtboard shark, essentially harmless to humans, thanks to their time spent indulging the preteen’s love of marine wildlife at the Marine Discovery Centre.