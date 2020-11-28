And if there was any doubt as to whether the creatures had been ingesting venom from their prey, the grandmother found the evidence right down the beach.

“There were also a variety of other species of sea life,” she said.

“There were little blue crabs, Portuguese men o’ war, and blue shells called Janthina Janthina.”

Luckily, the blue dragons probably didn’t need Maria’s help.

She said: “They were still very much alive when I saw them. The tide would have taken them back to the sea.”

Mrs Wagener shares photos of her beach discoveries on her Facebook page, Fish Hoek Beach .