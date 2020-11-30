Dogs and cats living together: Joe Biden says feline will join White House pets

Uniting Democrats and Republicans is one thing, but Joe Biden will reportedly embrace a far more formidable challenge when he inherits the White House early next year: bridging the chasm between the nation’s cat people and dog lovers.
The new first family is already set to include two german shepherds, Champ and Major, who will accompany the 46th US president and his wife Dr Jill Biden to Washington DC upon his 20 January inauguration.
Now, in what appears to be another stride towards attempting to unite a fractured nation, the Bidens have revealed they will be bringing a cat with them too, meaning the People’s House will again become something of a pet’s house.